Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,308.66

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,308.66 ($16.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,344.50 ($16.98). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,315 ($16.61), with a volume of 9,475 shares traded.

Solid State Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £148.86 million, a PE ratio of 2,087.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,308.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,217.94.

Solid State Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Solid State’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,174.60%.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.

Featured Stories

