Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $34.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,063 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the airline’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

