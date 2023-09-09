Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

SPOT stock opened at $155.46 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

