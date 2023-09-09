Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.44

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and traded as low as $24.09. Sprott Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 12,143 shares.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $230.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,927,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 255,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.