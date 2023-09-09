Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after buying an additional 1,561,454 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after buying an additional 1,001,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,422,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after buying an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.