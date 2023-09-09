Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $289.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.40. The company has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

