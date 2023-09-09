SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunPower has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in SunPower by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 105.7% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 74,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,158 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

