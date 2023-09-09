Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

STRO opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 69.71% and a negative net margin of 250.87%. The company had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brunilda Shtylla sold 11,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $53,303.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $59,339.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 119,001 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 47.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $57,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

