Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.05

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.05 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.36 ($0.11). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 61,657 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market cap of £17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.44 and a beta of -2.22.
Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
