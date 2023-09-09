Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.21.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.74. Target has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

