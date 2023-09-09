Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.43

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and traded as low as $10.42. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 20,732 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 62.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.