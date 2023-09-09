Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.7% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $248.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

