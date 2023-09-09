The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.37

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.37 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 96.60 ($1.22). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 97.40 ($1.23), with a volume of 979,878 shares trading hands.

The Bankers Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -695.71 and a beta of 0.64.

The Bankers Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,428.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About The Bankers Investment Trust

In related news, insider Richard West acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £5,760 ($7,274.56). 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

