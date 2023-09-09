The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $59.30 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

