The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,926 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 3.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,522,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

