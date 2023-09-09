Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Cut to C$186.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$194.00 to C$186.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$135.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$184.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$175.00.

Shares of TRI opened at C$175.41 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$136.02 and a 12 month high of C$185.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$175.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$172.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.88.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.24 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0601959 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Company insiders own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

