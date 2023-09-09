Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) versus Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) and Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland’s and Tile Shop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s -8.88% -189.84% -13.06% Tile Shop 3.34% 11.23% 3.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kirkland’s and Tile Shop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Kirkland’s currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 114.76%. Given Kirkland’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than Tile Shop.

This table compares Kirkland’s and Tile Shop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $498.83 million 0.06 -$44.69 million ($3.34) -0.68 Tile Shop $394.70 million 0.59 $15.70 million $0.29 18.04

Tile Shop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kirkland’s. Kirkland’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tile Shop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Tile Shop shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Kirkland’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Tile Shop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kirkland’s has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tile Shop has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tile Shop beats Kirkland’s on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. It operates physical stores and an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name; accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products; and offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

