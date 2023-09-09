Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Toro updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.10 EPS.

Toro Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Toro has a 1 year low of $82.02 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.52.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $71,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Toro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.