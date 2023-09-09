Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTD. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a sell rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.48.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,623 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

