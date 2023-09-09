Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCLAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of TCLAF stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

