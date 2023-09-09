Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.42. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.80% and a negative net margin of 136.00%. Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at $899,854.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $98,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,759 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 179.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,550,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 995,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 791,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,759,000 after purchasing an additional 736,000 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

