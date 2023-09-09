Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Citigroup

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $826,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after purchasing an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,307,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,097 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

