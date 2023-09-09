Truist Financial Boosts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $29.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGY. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $45,770,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 46.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 40,262 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

