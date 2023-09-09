Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 235,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 327,269 shares.The stock last traded at $18.68 and had previously closed at $19.72.

The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,539,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 518,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 48,522 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.14.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

