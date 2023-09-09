Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Eren Bali Sells 15,000 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $157,650.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00.

Udemy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $9.93 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.96 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Udemy by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Udemy by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Udemy by 1,347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

