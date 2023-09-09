Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $227,760.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Erik Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 19th, Erik Harris sold 305 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $14,701.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,742,000 after acquiring an additional 193,671 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,270,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,267,000 after acquiring an additional 304,081 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,527,000 after acquiring an additional 938,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

