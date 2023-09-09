Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 68.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 934,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $188,124,000 after buying an additional 224,972 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.89. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

