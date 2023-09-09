UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. Ossiam grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 50,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $480.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.01 and a 200-day moving average of $486.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $445.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.