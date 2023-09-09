Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.51

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $4.00. Upland Software shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 260,606 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 59.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Upland Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Upland Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

See Also

