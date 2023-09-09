VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned approximately 0.09% of VeriSign worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in VeriSign by 7.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in VeriSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $206.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on VRSN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total value of $1,122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,916,296.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,916,296.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $26,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,623,028 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.