Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNOM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.86. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $690,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

See Also

