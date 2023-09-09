Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $37.50 at TD Securities

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VNOM

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 551.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 3.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $9,800,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.