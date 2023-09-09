Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.98

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.98 and traded as low as $11.92. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 365,373 shares traded.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,328,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after buying an additional 786,031 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,808,293,000,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 473,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 297,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 573,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 253,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,381,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after buying an additional 240,890 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

