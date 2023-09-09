Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.98

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.98 and traded as low as $11.92. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 365,373 shares traded.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
