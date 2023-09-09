Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $247.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The firm has a market cap of $460.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.33.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

