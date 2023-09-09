Vivani Medical (VANI) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vivani Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivani Medical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vivani Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A -$13.89 million -2.46 Vivani Medical Competitors $1.00 billion $85.24 million 2.76

Vivani Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vivani Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical Competitors 160 684 1883 94 2.68

Vivani Medical presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 629.17%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 58.52%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23% Vivani Medical Competitors -408.26% -118.51% -33.88%

Volatility & Risk

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical’s competitors have a beta of 18.54, indicating that their average stock price is 1,754% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivani Medical competitors beat Vivani Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vivani Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.