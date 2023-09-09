Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 0.9% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

WM stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.