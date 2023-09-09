Wedbush Boosts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $250.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.23.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Globant

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $202.46 on Wednesday. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $232.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Globant by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,644,000 after buying an additional 319,684 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Globant by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,159,000 after acquiring an additional 459,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $511,404,000 after acquiring an additional 86,266 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,546,000 after acquiring an additional 114,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Globant by 11.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,498,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.