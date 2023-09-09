Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is North Reef Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 5.9% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $52,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WFC opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

