West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.98

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and traded as high as $26.30. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 498 shares traded.
West Coast Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a market cap of $220.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.81.
West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter.
West Coast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend
About West Coast Community Bancorp
West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and retirement plans.
