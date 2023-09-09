West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.98

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and traded as high as $26.30. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 498 shares traded.

West Coast Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a market cap of $220.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Get West Coast Community Bancorp alerts:

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter.

West Coast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

About West Coast Community Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from West Coast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. West Coast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

(Get Free Report)

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and retirement plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.