Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.56

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.56 and traded as low as C$3.56. Westaim shares last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 925,070 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Westaim from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Westaim
Westaim Price Performance
Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.82 million. Westaim had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 91.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 1.1409836 EPS for the current year.
Westaim Company Profile
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Westaim
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.