Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.56

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.56 and traded as low as C$3.56. Westaim shares last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 925,070 shares.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Westaim from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$504.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 22.18 and a quick ratio of 27.60.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.82 million. Westaim had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 91.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 1.1409836 EPS for the current year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

