Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is Meritage Group LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up 12.1% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meritage Group LP owned 0.75% of Workday worth $400,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,367.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $1,380,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,477 shares of company stock valued at $27,924,696. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $250.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.10. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $252.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.71.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

