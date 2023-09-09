Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Acquired by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,729 shares during the quarter. Zeta Global accounts for about 3.0% of Numerai GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Zeta Global worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after buying an additional 5,227,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,606,812 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,309,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.1 %

ZETA opened at $8.12 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 35.06% and a negative return on equity of 181.01%. The firm had revenue of $171.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

