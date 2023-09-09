Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1,144.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,413 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,065 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, National Association comprises 3.2% of Numerai GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.21% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

