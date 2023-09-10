Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $55.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $123,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,931 shares of company stock worth $24,451,721. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348,364 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 91.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.