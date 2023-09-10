Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $94.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

ATVI opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.10. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

