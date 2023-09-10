Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

View Our Latest Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

AKAM opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.63.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,031.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,844.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.69 per share, with a total value of $25,031.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,360,844.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,090 shares of company stock worth $100,176 and have sold 37,088 shares worth $3,608,449. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 433,131 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after acquiring an additional 113,584 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.