Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $380.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.33.
ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
Align Technology stock opened at $332.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.94.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).
