Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$77.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$79.08.

Several research firms recently commented on ATD. CSFB upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE:ATD opened at C$71.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$54.12 and a one year high of C$72.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.69. The stock has a market cap of C$69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.954646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.