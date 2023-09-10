Alkermes plc to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alkermes in a report released on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

ALKS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Alkermes Stock Down 1.2 %

ALKS opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.57 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $17,835,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Alkermes by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

