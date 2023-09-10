Altisource Asset Management Stock Set to Split on Thursday, September 14th (NYSE:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) shares are set to split on Thursday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 14th.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:AAMC opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.63. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $103.50.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Altisource Asset Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of Altisource Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,537,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 1,181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.